Addis Ababa, December 14, 2020 – President Sahle-Work has arrived in Cote d’Ivoire this morning to attend the inauguration of elect President Alassane Ouattara.

President Sahle-Work has accorded warm welcome from Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko up on her arrival at Abidjan Airport.

It is expected that the president will held discussions with leaders of various countries who also arrived in Abidjan for the presidential inauguration.

President Alassane Ouattara has been re-elected as head of state of Cote d’Ivoire for a 3rd term on November 3, 2020.