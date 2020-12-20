Addis Ababa (HAN) 20 December, 2020. Regional Rule of Law and Ethiopian Justice. The death sentence of Derg officials that were hacked in Addis Ababa for the past 30 years (1991-2020) has been changed to the death sentence of Derg Colonel Berhanu Bayeh and Leten General Addis Tedla. President Sahle Work Zewde has approved the improvement for healing process and forgevness.
For victims of the Derg regime in Ethiopia’s Red Terror Martyrs’ Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa. I cannot emphasize enough the critical role of women in peace and security, an issue that needs to be taken as an imperative.” President Sahle-Work at #AUSummit on #silencingtheguns.
For the record: Addis Standard reported, June 2018 that Fifteen years into their stay, the surviving pair were sentenced to death in absentia for their role in killings committed under the Derg regime that ruled the country following the 1974 revolution that ousted Emperor Haile Selassie’s imperial government. In 2011, death sentences for 23 Derg officials were commuted to life imprisonment. Despite repeated requests from the Ethiopian government, Italian authorities refused to hand over the officials.
#President Sahle Work Zewde
Sources: Office of the President, Ethiopia
Comments and opinion at: han@geeskaafrika.com
Geeska Afrika Online (1985-2020) Journal Information: The Horn of African (Geeska Afrika Online) Perspective presents critical analysis of the global, regional, and transnational issues affecting the Horn of African countries, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti, Uganda, Sudan and South-Sudan. The Geeska Afrika Online journal brings cogent, thought-provoking examination of the significant developments in the Horn of Africa and east Africa and promotes a healthy exchange of ideas among scholars, students, and policymakers in an IGAD’s regional Security Watch platforms since 1985.