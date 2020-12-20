Addis Ababa (HAN) 20 December, 2020. Regional Rule of Law and Ethiopian Justice. The death sentence of Derg officials that were hacked in Addis Ababa for the past 30 years (1991-2020) has been changed to the death sentence of Derg Colonel Berhanu Bayeh and Leten General Addis Tedla. President Sahle Work Zewde has approved the improvement for healing process and forgevness.

For victims of the Derg regime in Ethiopia’s Red Terror Martyrs’ Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa. I cannot emphasize enough the critical role of women in peace and security, an issue that needs to be taken as an imperative.” President Sahle-Work at #AUSummit on #silencingtheguns.

For the record: Addis Standard reported, June 2018 that Fifteen years into their stay, the surviving pair were sentenced to death in absentia for their role in killings committed under the Derg regime that ruled the country following the 1974 revolution that ousted Emperor Haile Selassie’s imperial government. In 2011, death sentences for 23 Derg officials were commuted to life imprisonment. Despite repeated requests from the Ethiopian government, Italian authorities refused to hand over the officials.

#President Sahle Work Zewde

Sources: Office of the President, Ethiopia