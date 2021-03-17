Addis Ababa, March 17, 2021 – The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) stated that the delivery of humanitarian assistance has also been stepped up in Tigray region, with humanitarian partners reaching 900,000 people with full food baskets, almost 700,000 with water, and 136,000 with shelter.

On Friday, the UN announced that humanitarian partners have started using a new email notification system to deploy international staff to Tigray, a change from the system they had, when they had to seek permission.

“This is a welcome development for humanitarian access and the delivery of critical assistance. This has allowed several organizations to deploy more international staff to Tigray to support the scale-up of the response.” says the statement.

There are 240 UN staff and more than 1,000 non-UN humanitarian staff in Tigray, UN Humanitarian said.

“However, much more remains to be done. Humanitarians urgently need an estimated 400 million US Dollars in additional funding to meet needs in Tigray, the full scope of which is still not yet clear.”, the statement indicates.