The Daily Call of Islam:

TheDeenShowTV

May Allah guide him to the right path And if he’s really sincere about it, he will be guided.

It was through learning from the great sheikh Ahmed Deedat and by Allahs grace that i found the truth,



May Allah grant my sheikh the highest station in Jannah aameen.

Background:Liam John Neeson OBE is an actor from Northern Ireland. He has been nominated for several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor, a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and three Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. He is one of the highest grossing actors of all time.

