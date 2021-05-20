Addis Ababa (HAN) May 21, 2021. Opinion Sent to Geeska Africa Online By. Dr. Suleiman Walhad “The Horn of Africa was always an important region for the world.” The writer reports the news notes for the Horn of Africa regional prospective and World peace. People’s opinions may appear as part of regional initiates for the people of the region (“According to News@Geeskaafrika.com emails”)

The Horn of Africa went through tumultuous changes in the last three

decades. The region’s strongmen, Mohamed Siad Barre and

Mengistu Haile Mariam and the self appointed Meles Zenawi, as the

new man in the region, all disappeared. Somalia disintegrated and

Ethiopia went from a centralized dictatorship held together by imperial

power to an ethnic federation. New states appeared in the region all

detached from the larger countries of the region. We have now

Eritrea, which separated from Ethiopia and South Sudan, which also

separated from Sudan, through long drawn civil wars in the mother

countries.

The Horn of Africa was always an important region for the world and

Americans inherited the mantle of controlling it, albeit as a remote

power, from the Europeans who came in the nineteenth century, but

Russia through the old Soviet Union had a more pronounced

presence in the region through its relationship with both Somalia and

Ethiopia, but they failed to keep them together in the same camp.

Ethiopia first and Somalia later both joined the choir of the

Americans, but the region’s many internal problems stunted the

growth of any tangible development of any relationship with

foreigners, as demonstrated by its history throughout the ages. The

region, and hence its peoples, considers itself as the owner of its own

destiny. Foreign parties come and go but it remains the same with its

own internal strives.

The Americans and their European supporters continued to make

their presence in the region felt, in the last three decades, through

their supposedly unending war on terrorism and piracy in the main

maritime route of the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea and they built

bases in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya. The tiny country of

Djibouti would seem to have become a parking lot for other nations’

armies. The Spaniards, the South Koreans, the Americans, the

Chinese, the Germans and, of course, the French and others, all

have naval and/or military presence in the country.

Russia stayed out of this frenzy. However, its old presence through

the supply of arms and weapons to the region, to which the people of

the region are familiar with, kept it abreast, as most countries in the

region buy their fighting gear from them and/or China. In 2008, when

the United Nations passed resolutions against what was then referred

to as the “Somali Piracy”, Russia did not oppose them although many

other countries challenged those resolutions. Libya, Vietnam, China

and Indonesia were some of the countries that were opposed to the

anti-piracy patrols in the whole region of the Horn of Africa in the

United Nation’s debates on the matter wherein France was proposing

an expansive UN mandate to combat, supposedly, piracy in the

region.

Now the ever-changing Horn of Africa is under a new flux of political

metamorphosis. Ethiopia is under a new regime bent on revamping

the ethnic federalism, inherited from the self-appointed strongman of

the region, Meles Zenawi, although this is causing many headaches

(the “Tigrayan war”) in the country, and Somalia is slowly but surely

recovering from the absence of its governance system of some two

decades. Federal Somalia is taking shape and Eritrea has been

allowed to come back from the cold and the countries that got used to

milking the chaos of their neighbors are now feeling the pinch. Kenya

and Djibouti are not comfortable at the turn of events in the region

and especially the warm relationships developing between Ethiopia,

Somalia and Eritrea, the three most influential countries of the Horn

of Africa and the source of most of its problems.

The involvement of foreign parties in the region has not lessened and

the Americans are pushing hard to be on top, but the Chinese are not

sitting back. Recently they dispatched a flotilla of its navy to the

region in addition to its naval base in Djibouti and Turkey is showing

its presence through the building of the Somali National Army. Turkey

built its largest foreign embassy in Mogadishu and it would be a force

to reckon with in the region in the future.

Russia was absent from the region for the past three decades but

there appears to be signs that, to protect its geopolitical ambitions, it

would need to be present in the region and they are being

encouraged by the new leadership in the region. Discussions with

many Somali officials including Ex-Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid in

April 2016, Somalia’s Ambassador to Moscow Amb. Abdullahi

Mohmud Warsame in September 2019, Somalia’s President, Foreign

and Defense Ministers in October 2019 at the Russia-Africa Summit

in Socchi, Russia, and the many Russo-Ethiopian encounters

including meetings between Vladmir Putin and Ethiopian Prime

Minister Abiy Ahmed, indicate Russia’s intent to re-engage the

region.

The region would need to manage the expected unpleasant

encounters that the presence of the major powers of the world would

entail. Clearly the Americans have used the region as a base against

its endless war on terrorism. Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti and Dafet in

Somalia as well as its reliance on Ethiopia as one of its Horn of Africa

bulwarks against terrorism are a manifestation of its aggressive

presence in the region. Its presence in Kenya adds another

dimension to the frictions that may arise in the region and in

particular, when the hydrocarbon industry also finally starts its

operations in the region, for it is reported that the region may own

huge deposits of both oil and gas, offshore and onshore.

French insecurity, American arrogance, emerging Chinese power and

Russian resurgence in the region would be quite an explosive mix

and the regional leaders would need to heed and tread carefully in

the years and decades ahead. The current warmer relationships

between Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea bodes well for the region, for

most of its conflicts involved these three countries and most arms

shipments to the region involved them. The countries of the region

should work together for the betterment of their people so that the

frictions among non-regional nations do not spill over to the region,

the cold war experience that the region should never repeat.

The region is large, well populated and endowed with resources that

the world needs. The region can be a breadbasket for West Asia,

provide organic food to Europe, fish and seafood to Asia and be a

market for those who are seeking new markets for their products.

Manufacturing with a reasonable labor content, trade, technology and

telecommunications, financial services, travel and tourism, endless

white beaches and beautiful mountain trips, diversified fauna and

flora, is what the region can offer and the leaders of the region should

work to developing these resources with the foreign partners instead

of being divided and used for undefined ends that have nothing to do

with the region.

