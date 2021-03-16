HARGEISA: Somaliland vice president Abdirahman Saylici has contracted COVID-19 making him the senior most government official in the break-away region to get the virus.

Saylici confirmed on his Twitter account Monday evening that he had been on medication after he tested positive for the deadly pandemic.

“I would like to inform the people of Somaliland that I have been dealing with COVID-19 for the last three days,” Saylici said.

He urged the public to follow guidelines from the ministry of health to tame the spread of the virus and appeal for prayers.

The local media in Somaliland reported that Saylici’s wife had also tested positive for the highly contagious virus. Finance Minister Sa’ad Ali Shire has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Somaliland is the second most affected region in Somalia recording 2078 cases just after Banaadir region with 4640 according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry announced Monday evening 12 new deaths maintaining a two-digit death toll in the last four days. A further 138 people out of 1249 samples tested positive for the virus.

Somaliland recorded the highest number at 48 followed by Puntland (36) and Banaadir at 34.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Somalia Monday and the Ministry of Health said vaccinations will start today.