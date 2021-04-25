MOGADISHU (HAN) April 25. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Mogadishu is on the brink full scale violence. Sporadic gunfire can be heard in Mogadishu central late into Sunday evening. Fighting started when house of former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Abdirahman Abdishakur was attacked at their residence by forces under the command of outgoing President Farmaajo. Farmajo’s forces raided my residence. We have warned in the past that the army could be used for political purposes. Any consequences of the attack will be bear by Farmaajo, says Abdirahman Abdishakur.

PM Mohamed Hussein Roble ‘greatly regrets’ the skirmish in Mogadishu on Sunday, says the Govt believes dialogue is the best way to resolve the ongoing crisis in Somalia.

A very poor approach and unrealistic Statement, say former Senior advisor to the president. The PM didn’t Mention the attacks against former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Abdirahman Abdishakur.

Businessman & Warlord Ahmed Daaci Warnes Farmago. 24 Hour Warning to Step Down

Internal Security Minister Hassan Hundubey denies government forces attacked the homes of former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Wadajir party leader Abdirahman Abdishakur. Calls the SNA mutineers clan militia and pleads with Mogadishu residents to remain peaceful.

The opposition candidates accuse Amisom of providing ammunition to NISA boss Fahad Yassin to be used in the attack. They warn Turkey and Amisom not to participate in the war and take a firm stand against it.

The British embassy in Somalia has issued a statement on the ongoing fighting in Mogadishu. The British Kate Foster ambassador called for calm. The EU ambassador to Somalia says those responsible for the ongoing fighting in Mogadishu will be held accountable.