Somalia’s main political alliance, the National Salvation Forum urges UNSC members to categorically reject the “illegal and unconstitutional” term extension, which they say threatens to unravel hard-won progress towards peace and stability, statement Harun Maruf @HarunMaruf
Somalia: Reject the “illegal & Unconstitutional” Term Extension
