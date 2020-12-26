MOGADISHU – Somali opposition leaders have welcomed efforts by leaders of Galmudug and Puntland states to iron out differences over electoral process.

Ahmed Abdi Kariye and Saed Abdullahi Deni of Galmudug and Puntland respectively have yesterday concluded one-day where they agreed to work on ways to resolve the dispute over the process.

In a statement, opposition presidential candidates have commended for their commitment to work towards commonly agreed electoral process.

“The council commends the leadership of the two states for their dedicated work in resolving the impasse over the implementation of the country’s elections,” the statement reads in part, ” the council particular commends president Qoorqoor for honouring the initial understanding between and the council.”

The candidates urged other regional states to stand for ironing out current differences over electoral process.

“The council calls on the leaders of other states in the country to play a positive role in resolving the dispute over the management of the 2020/2021 elections at the federal level,” the council leaders said.