MOGADISHU (HAN) April 10. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Opinion BY: Prof. Hussein A. Hussein. A dishonest thinking that they can mislead and dupe everybody. When in fact the facts infront of them are practically impossible to overcome with such a letter replete with totally untrue, dishonest and misleading language. It is very dangerous to think that you can fool all the people all time. In my view, It is only a last desperate attempt to stay in power illegally. All Somalis are watching this never ending political entanglement that Farmaajo put their country into. This is a sad and an embarrassing failure after four years of political infighting. Farmaajo’s actions and dictatorial thinking will only bring the country back into the warlords hay days.