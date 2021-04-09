MOGADISHU (HAN) April 10. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Opinion BY: Prof. Hussein A. Hussein. A dishonest thinking that they can mislead and dupe everybody. When in fact the facts infront of them are practically impossible to overcome with such a letter replete with totally untrue, dishonest and misleading language. It is very dangerous to think that you can fool all the people all time. In my view, It is only a last desperate attempt to stay in power illegally. All Somalis are watching this never ending political entanglement that Farmaajo put their country into. This is a sad and an embarrassing failure after four years of political infighting. Farmaajo’s actions and dictatorial thinking will only bring the country back into the warlords hay days.
Somalia: Mislead The Somali People to Stay in Power Illegally
Recent Articles
OPINION
Mozambique’s The Newest Front In The US’ So-Called Global War On...
Many observers missed the US' designation in early March of Mozambique's “Al Shabaab” as an ISIS-affiliated global terrorist organization and its subsequent dispatch of roughly...
Interview
Somaliland VP Saylici tests positive for COVID-19
HARGEISA: Somaliland vice president Abdirahman Saylici has contracted COVID-19 making him the senior most government official in the break-away region to get the virus. Saylici...
SPORTS
Ethiopia: Genzebe Dibaba Wins Valencia Half-Marathon
Addis Ababa, December 6, 2020 – Athlete Genzebe Dibaba has won the Valencia Half-Marathon in her first debut over the distance. Genzebe completed the half-marathon...