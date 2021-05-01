MOGADISHU (HAN) May 1. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Somalia’s lower house members have today voted to adopt Sep 17th electoral agreement between Somali government and its member states last year.

Sept 17th deal dropped last month when the members voted to grant themselves and President Mohamed Farmaajo a two-year controversial term extension, a move that prompted clashes between Somali forces and SNA mutineers who were the opposition.

Before the parliament voted for the deal, Farmaajo who addressed the members had urged them to drop a resolution that was granting the house and president Farmaajo two years to stay in office.

Farmaajo appealed to the lawmakers to endorse the Agreement between the Federal Government and the Federal Member States in September 2020 and subsequently approved by the Lower House.

“The reason we are going back to this agreement is that it was unanimously supported by the national consultative forum in order to save the country from political instability and to urgently head to commonly agreed elections,” Farmaajo told lawmakers.

During his speech at the parliament, Faramaajo announced that his Prime Minister Hussein Roble will organise the security and conduct of indirect elections.

“I would like to state that our PM Roble will spearhead the process of preparations and the implementation of the electoral process including key election security arrangements to ensure elections take in a peaceful and stable atmosphere,” Farmaajo said.