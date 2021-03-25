Somalia: Interfering in Our Internal Affairs is Crossing a ‘Red Line’ President Farmajo warns Intl Partners

Somalia’s Federal Government has warned international partners not to cross a “red line” by interfering in its internal affairs

This warning was issued through a statement in reaction to a tweet by the Norwegian envoy to the country that read

“As a close partner, is deeply concerned about the lack of political will by all to seek a solution. The FGS is obliged to secure swift transfer of power, as are all political actors. A successful way forward requires courageous leaders seeking consensus. #Somalia”

In response to this warning the Norwegian embassy responded via twitter handle @norwayinsomalia by stating that

“The Embassy would like to clarify that what we hope to see are swift and peaceful elections, based on consensus. Norway, as a long-term friend and partner of Somalia, is and always will remain impartial to the internal choices made by the Somali people. @TheVillaSomalia