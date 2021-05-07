The Chairperson of the Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, is pleased to announce the appointment of H.E John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana, as his High Representative to Somalia. As the High Representative for Somalia’s political track. President Mahama will work with the Somali stakeholders, to reach a mutually acceptable compromise towards an all-encompassing resolution for the holding of Somali elections in the shortest possible time. In fulfilling his mandate, the High Representative will be supported by AMISOM, to ensure that the mediation efforts and the peace support operation work together seamlessly.

The Chairperson of the Commission calls on the Somali stakeholders to negotiate in good faith, and to put the interests of Somalia and the well-being of the Somali people above all else in the search for an inclusive settlement to the electoral crisis. This should usher in a democratically elected government with the legitimacy and mandate to resolve the remaining outstanding political and constitutional issues that are posing a threat to the stability of the country and the region as a whole. The Chairperson of the Commission also encourages all the Somali stakeholders and the international community to extend every support to the High Representative, who will arrive the country in the coming days.