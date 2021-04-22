ADDIS ABABA (HAN) April 22. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. By. Professor Hussein. H. Hussein. Africa Union led by International community and UNSC briefings have rejected his two years extension in Somalia. They have also stated only Sept.17th agreement with stakeholders are practically the only path to resolve this stalemate. They have also concluded that one man one vote election is not feasible at this time.

A new high level person is expected to be appointment to lead this effort. Remember, Mr. Madiera head of AU mission of Somalia as well as representatives from the UN and the EU were also present in the meeting. Also Djibouti and Kenyan reps delivered opening remarks there. All in all, Somalia is again facing an antagonistic International Community.