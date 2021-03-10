The current political tension in Somalia threatens to exacerbate the country’s humanitarian crisis, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned Tuesday.

“Ongoing political tensions in Somalia will escalate the humanitarian crisis and negatively affect response operations,” OCHA Somalia tweeted.

“Armed conflict remains a major concern in Somalia. Violence costs lives, disrupts livelihoods and displaces families,” it said, adding that civilians suffering from the conflict “must be protected.”

The Horn of Africa country hit a political stalemate after presidential and parliamentary elections were delayed and the president’s constitutional mandate expired on Feb. 8.

Recent clashes between government forces and opposition protesters have claimed the lives of at least four people, including soldiers.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed has called on regional leaders to hold talks to end the political deadlock.