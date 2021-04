Addis Ababa, April 10, 2021 – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has congratulated Ismail Omar Guelleh on his re-election as President of Djibouti.

President Ismael Omar Guelleh has been re-elected for a fifth term after winning more than 98% of the vote in Friday’s elections.

Results show his rival, businessman Zakaria Farah, took less than 5,000 votes.