Nairobi (HAN) December 21, 2020. Regional diplomatic and security partnership initiatives. The an expected official invitation of the President of the Republic of Somaliland H.E Muse Bihi by his counterpart H.E Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, had in-depth discussions in the State House. The two leaders initiated discussions during the meeting on a variety of issues of mutual interest between Kenya and Somaliland, members of former British Empire.

According to Kenyan government, and the efforts of the UK minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP, “Somaliland is an important partner in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against terrorism and particularly Al-Shabaab. UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said also : It is great to be back in Nairobi to build on all areas of the UK-Kenya partnership. Our relationship on security continues to grow, including through our support to help fight crime, and we’re looking forward to joining forces next year to lead global action to educate every child.

The most important thing in the joint statement between Kenyatta and Bihi:

Bulletin relations Mambasa and Barbara ports cooperation Flights between Hargeisa and Nairobi. Allow a specific number of Somaliland politicians to travel on the Somaliland passport for electronic visa or when arriving at Kenyan airports. Avoid mentioning a unified Somalia, and focusing on Somalia is stable.

Nevertheless, President Mouse Bihi Abdi was officially sworn in Hargeisa on December 13th, 2017 as the 5th President of Somaliland authority.

This is the second visit by a Somaliland leader following a similar one by President Kahin Riyale Kahin in 2009.