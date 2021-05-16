SUPPORT US HERE – ገንዘባዊ ወፈያኹም ንምብርካት ኣብዚ ሊንክ ጠውቑ

ዝወዓለ ይንገር፡ ተዘክሮራታት መብጽዓን ጅግንነትን! ዕላል ምስ ኣባል 1ይ ዙር ዋርሳይ ኣተሽም! Ateshim, memories of devotion & heroic duties! With Warsay Ermias Zeray for Horn of Africa TV on May 14 2021.

