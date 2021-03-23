MOGADISHU (HAN) March 23. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Somali federal government has called on leaders of Puntland and Jubbaland states to take part in the consultative forum between federal government and its member states in Mogadishu.

An ice-breaking meeting between president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and his Prime Minister, Mogadishu mayor, Southwest, Galmudug and Hirshabelle leaders has kicked off in Mogadishu on Monday.

Ahmed Mohamed Madobe and Saed Abdullahi Deni of Jubbaland and Puntland states respectively have skipped the meeting, citing that they were not officially informed the forum.

Speaking to the media, Minister of Information Osman Abukar Dubbe has expressed hope that the two leaders join the summit to discuss differences over electoral process.