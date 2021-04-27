MOGADISHU (HAN) April 27. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Two of the federal government allied regional states have declared that they will no longer support two-year term extension for the government.

In a joint statement, leaders of Galmudug and HirShabelle said the country must return to the negotiation table to resolve the ongoing electoral stalemate.

“We agreed that the country should hold elections as soon as possible and that any form of extension should be abolished,” the two states said in a joint statement.

Prime Minister Mohamed Roble and former Somali Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed the decision by the two regional states.

According to the state owned media, President Mohamed Farmaajo is expected to address the nation tonight.

The move by the regional states would likely to end three-day long violence which forced hundreds of people their homes in Mogadishu.