Payments giant, Visa and financial services provider, Tala, have partnered to boost cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets. The collaboration aims to make it easier for under-banked consumers to convert, store, and use cryptocurrencies as part of everyday spend. The partnership is one of the first deals since Visa’s announcement in March that it will start settling transactions in dollar-denominated stablecoins, specifically Circle’s USDC, the stablecoin governed by the Centre Consortium. Tala’s integration with Circle and Stellar will enable its customers to have access to USDC in the firm’s digital wallet, which in turn will be used in cross-border money transfers, and easily exchanged into other digital assets.