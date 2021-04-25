Addis Ababa, April 25, 2022 -Special Envoy and Ambassador of Ethiopia to Saudi Arabia, Lencho Bati, held discussion with Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Kattan.

The discussion between the two officials covered areas of bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern and about Ethiopians residing in Saudi Arabia.

At the end, they agreed to work together to facilitate the speedy repatriation of Ethiopians detained in Saudi Arabian detention centres, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.