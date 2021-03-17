Addis Ababa, March 17, 2021 –Ethiopian-Americans in Los Angeles gathered yesterday to show their support to the law enforcement measures taken by the government of Ethiopia.

In a rally staged in front of office of the Congresswoman Karen Bass, the protesters denounced the unfair pressure from some US officials on the sovereignty of Ethiopia.

They also requested the Congresswoman, who is also Chair of the House Subcommittee on Africa, to withdraw her recent draft resolution she presented to the Congress regarding Ethiopia.

The demonstrators also chanted slogans denouncing the US Government for its interference on the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).