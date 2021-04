Addis Ababa, April 13, 2021 –Members of the TPLF junta, who have been operating in 8 areas, have been destroyed, said Lt Gen Bacha Debele.

He told journalists today that guards of the TPLF leaders along with small military training camps in the Tigray were smashed using modern technology.

According to Lt Gen Bacha, the junta could no longer continue to exist.