Addis Ababa, January 13, 2020 – Members of the TPLF Clique high level leadership, Seyoum Mesfin, Asmelash Woldeselassie and Abay Tsehaye have been killed, the ENDF’s Deployment Department Head, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew said.

Colonel Kiros hagos has also been killed along with his personal secury guards.

ENDF’s Deployment Department Head, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew underlined that the national army and other security forces of the country including the federal police have continued their gallantry and victory in their mission.

Brig.-Gen Tesfay said the joint forces have continued their close manhunt to capture and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The TPLF clique was conspiring to destabilize the nation since after it was ousted from power and waged the war in which it has encountered a defeat, the Brig.-Gen said.

In a tight raid and close investigation they have conducted, the national army and the federal police along with other security forces have destroyed ringleaders of the TPLF Junta and their personal bodyguards amid shootout held to capture them.

Security measures were taken on the clique members and their security forces in a shootout on the banks of Tekeze River.

Members of the clique who are still in hiding are called on to surrender peacefully. The people of Tigray are encouraged to rebuild and develop their region in collaboration with the interim administration, it is indicated.

Accordingly, the following are the leaders of the TPLF Junta who have been killed with their bodygruads:-

Seyoum Mesfin who was former Foreign Affairs Minister of Ethiopia Asmelash Woldeselassie who was Junta’s top political leader Abay Tsehaye who was Junta’s top political leader Colonel Kiros Hagos who betrayed the national army and defected to the Junta.

On the other hand, the joint force has captured alive the following TPLF Junta military and political leaders: