Addis Ababa, December 20, 2020 – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is participating in the 38th Extraordinary Summit of the Assembly of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government that is currently underway in Djibouti.

“The strength of stability in our region is based on cooperation for growth and development,” he tweeted adding, “I am glad as leaders we can come around the table and discuss pressing issues in our region.”

On the margins of the summit, he met with the Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok to discuss bilateral issues as a follow up to their last meeting in Addis Ababa.

He also met and discussed with the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo regarding recent regional developments and on how to strengthen cooperation among IGAD countries.

Meeting with Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, Vice President of South Sudan, and the Premier discussed bilateral issues and the continued efforts for peace underway in South Sudan.

President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of Kenya, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, and the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat are also attending the summit.