Addis Ababa, April 23, 2021 – Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu consulted with St. Petersburg, Russian officials on bilateral and economic relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Alemayehu Tegenu and Vladimir Zapevalov, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in St. Petersburg and the Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg, Evgeny Grigoriev exchanged views on economic and diplomatic issues.

Both meetings were also attended by the Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in St. Petersburg Alexander Vakhmistrov.

In their discussion Ambassaddor Alemayhu gave a briefing on the current situation in Ethiopia, the border issue with Sudan, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the upcoming election.

He also extended gratitude to Russia for its strong position in the multilateral fora with regard to Ethiopia.

Both sides agreed to enhance the existing business relation, and noted the success of the first Russian-Ethiopian business forum held in April 2019 at St.Petersburg and the recent business delegation visit to Ethiopia that took the relation one step forward.

Alemayhu also proposed to hold the second business forum in Addis Ababa in June 2021.

Further to their discussion, both sides agreed to develop the cooperation between the two countries, and in the coming Russia Africa Forum which will be held in 2022.