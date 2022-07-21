Addis Ababa, July 21, 2022 (FBC) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Ethiopia next week.

Embassy of Russia in Addis Ababa stated that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet senior government officials, members of the diplomatic communities of various countries and representatives of the African Union Commission during his stay in Addis Ababa.

Ways of enhancing partnership between Russia and African countries and preparations for the upcoming Africa-Russia Summit will be the key agenda for the discussion, according tot the Embassy.