Addis Ababa, December 17, 2020 –The Ethio-Russia Joint Commission has reviewed the status of agreements signed between the two countries.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Education, Getahun Mekuria (PhD) held discussion with Yevgeny Kiselyov, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and Head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources.

They discussed on economic, science, technical and trade cooperation as well as reviewed the performance of the agreements inked between the leaders of the two countries in Saint Petersburg in 2019.

During the discussion, the ministers commended the role played by the Joint Commission in taking the ties between the two counties to the next level.

The Commission welcomed Ethiopian parliament’s ratification of the agreement signed between the two countries on cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

During the discussion, the two sides agreed to hold the 8th Ethio-Russia Joint Commission meeting in Addis Ababa in 2021. The 7th meeting was held in St. Petersburg, Russia.