Addis Ababa, December 16, 2020 – A Qatari Investor named Abdellah Salem Suleitin has purchased a 100,000 US Dollars bond to financially support the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

According to the Ethiopian Embassy in Doha, Abdellah Salem Suleitin who is the owner and manager of the Al Suleitin Group purchased the same amount of bond in 2015.

While receving the bond certificate from Ethiopian Ambassador to Qatar, Samia Zekaria, Abdellah Salem Suleitin expressed wishes for successful compeletion of GERD. He said the dam has paramount significance to downstream countries in many aspects.

Ambassador Samia expressed gratitude to the Qatari investor for his financial support to the dam.