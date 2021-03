Addis Ababa, March 26, 2021 –An Ethiopian delegation led by President Sahle-Work Zewde has arrived in Harari regional state this afternoon.

Upon arrival at Dire Dawa airport, the delegation was received by senior government officials, including Ordin Bedri, Chief Administrator of the regionals state.

The President is expected to visit Harar fistula hospital and Sherif museum as well as inaugurate a rehabilitation centre, among others.