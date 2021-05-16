ADDIS ABABA (HAN) May 16. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today inaugurated the Semera Industry Park in the Afar region.

The park would serve as a catalyst for accelerated trade along a key import-export corridor for the country.

Completed in 10 months, the park aims to attract investments in textiles, apparel and leather manufacturing, among many others.

Rested on 50 hectares of land, the park has 8 shades, it was noted.