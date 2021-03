ASMARA (HAN) March 25. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. -Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, arrived in Asmara in mid-afternoon hours today for a two-day working visit to the country.

President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister and his delegation on their arrival at Asmara International Airport, according to Yemane Gebremeskel, Eritrea’s Minister of Information.