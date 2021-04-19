Addis Ababa, April 19, 2021 -Ambassador-designate of Ethiopia to the State of Kuwait, Ambassador Hassen Taju presented today the copy of his credentials to Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Muhammed Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

Ambassador Hassen commended Kuwait’s strong cultural and historical relations with Ethiopia and called on more engagements to strengthen the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries.

He stressed the need to further bolster these relations in terms of investment, trade, and tourism.

Ambassador Hassen also highlighted Ethiopia’s undertakings regarding the trilateral negotiations on the GERD, the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region, the upcoming general election, and Ethiopia’s position on the border dispute with Sudan.

Dr. Ahmed on his part welcomed the Ambassador and expressed his country’s keenness in boosting the bilateral relations in political and economic spheres.

He expressed his desire to work to further cementing the relations between the two countries.

The Minister wished the ambassador success in his duties and assured him that he will support him during his tenure in the State of Kuwait, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs