Addis Ababa (HAN) 17 December, 2020. Public Diplomacy and Regional security initiatives. Professor Mohamed Hassan returned from a trip to Ethiopia. He has traveled throughout the country and has been visiting several regions such as Oromia, Amhara and Somali Region. Mohamed gave lectures and participated in seminars. He met several former opposition leaders and had a met with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali. At the beginning of his journey, some have recognized him because for years he has presented his analyses on the Web TV of the opposition: Oromo TV, SBS – Amharic and ESAT TV. During his stay, he even became a celebrity because of his regular appearances on national and local television. People came to shake his hand, young Ethiopians of different nationalities thanked him for his analyses and efforts. He received gifts from ordinary people. Prof. Nour Kaafi Remember Prof Mohamed Hasan, when he visited Mogadishu 1983 with a high-level Belgium delegation. We traveled together to Jawhar, Balcad and Banadir region for regional assessment in Jalalaqsi and luuq area. (picture copyright Eritrean center for Strategic studies) Ethiopia, Horn of Africa and beyond – Prof. Mohamed Hassan and Elias Amare,

Watch Episode 3 of a series of conversations with Prof. Mohamed Hassan and Elias Amare on the current political situation in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa region.

Originally broadcasted September 11, 2020

Horn of Africa TV, By Elias Amare.

