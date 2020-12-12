ADDIS ABABA (HAN) December 12.2020. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Fikre Selassie Wogderess, the first Prime Minister of Ethiopia during the Dergue regime, passed away this morning after receiving medical treatment for diabetes and kidney complications.

The former Captain, who had also served as Secretary-General of the Provisional Military Administrative Council of Ethiopia, was also the second-ranking member of the 15-member Politburo of the ruling Marxist-Leninist Workers Party of Ethiopia. The funeral date and location have yet to be announced.