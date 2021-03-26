Addis Ababa, March 26, 2021 -Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has returned home after concluding his working visit to Eritrea.

Minister of Innovation and Technology Dr Abrham Belay, who travelled to Asmara as part of the delegation, told journalists today that the Prime Minister and President Isaias Afwerki discussed on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

After the discussion, the two leaders have agreed for the Eritrean force to withdraw from Ethiopian border and Ethiopian forces to take control of the area.

They further agreed to strengthen the people-to-people relations at border areas, finalize infrastructure linking the two countries and implement new development projects.