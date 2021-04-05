ADDIS ABABA (HAN) April 5. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. The Executive Secretary of IGAD Dr Workneh Gebeyehu has arrived in Jigjiga, Somali regional state, to attend the forum of universities of IGAD Member States.

Upon arrival at in Jigjiga town, he was received by Deputy Chief Administrator of Somali regional state, Mustefe Mohammed and other officials.

Both Dr Workneh and Mustefe are expected to officially open the forum focused on the role of universities for a sustainable growth of the region.

More than 20 universities will attend the two-day forum to be hosted in Jigjiga universities for the first time.