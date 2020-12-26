New York (HAN) December 25, 2020. Regional security and updates from the Horn of Africa initiatives Sudan and TPLF child soldiers concerns. Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the UnitedNations, Taye Atske Selassie conferred with Ms. Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie updated the SRSG on the humanitarian situation in Tigray and shared Ethiopia’s concerns about recruitment and use of child soldiers by TPLF group. Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie was an ambassadorship in Egypt, and previously occupied two senior posts in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs as State Minister for Political Affairs and Director General for American Affairs in Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, the Situation Sudan: The Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen told regional press about the Sudan issues and said,

“It is our firm position that reactivating the existing mechanisms and finding an amicable solution on settlement and cultivation are the only way to bring a lasting solution to the issues in our Ethiopia and Sudani common border.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, also reaffirmed during his recent talks, leading the Ethiopian delegation, with Sudanese officials to have a another meeting in Addis Ababa next month.