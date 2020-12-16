Addis Ababa, December 16, 2020 -Ethiopian writer and actor, Associate Professor Tesfaye Gessesse has passed away at the age of 84.

Born in 1937 in Hararghe, he wrote and directed a number of plays which have a great relevance in the modern history of Ethiopian culture.

Among his works include, Metekeja, Tilahun Gizaw, Ekaw, Yeshi, Abatina Lij, Lakechna Desta and Tehadiso.

He has served as the director of the National Theatre and instructor at the Addis Ababa University School of Theatrical Arts for many years.

The late Associate Professor Tesfaye will be laid to rest at the Holy Trinity Cathedral.