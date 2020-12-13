Mekelle (HAN) December 13.2020. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pays his first visit to Tigray regional capital, Mekelle. Met with commanders of the ENDF as well as the Provisional Administration of Tigray three weeks after federal troops took its control. Telecom & electricity currently being restored after repairs; infrastructure works underway & humanitarian relief provided. We will continue apprehending the TPLF leaders & members.
