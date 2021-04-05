The Eritrea Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) announced on Monday the Red Sea nation will resume partial international flights starting from mid-April.

In a press statement, the ministry said there will be a resumption of weekly flights from the Eritrean capital Asmara to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa as well as from Asmara to Dubai starting from mid-April.

“There will be weekly flights from Asmara to Addis Ababa and Asmara-Dubai with the implementation of strict preventive measures including prior Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing, Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival at the airport and other preventive measures,” the statement from MoTC read.

Eritrea already resumed educational classes on Thursday, which had been suspended for almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Easing of restrictions is prompted by the imperative to ensure academic continuity and will be undertaken under robust preventive measures,” read the statement from the Eritrea Ministry of Education.

Eritrea has so far recorded 3,334 COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 related deaths.

The country confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 21 last year.