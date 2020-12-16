By Yemane G. Meskel. President Isaias Afwerki met this evening at State House Saudi Arabia’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The delegation delivered messages from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to President Isaias The two sides held extensive talks on bilateral ties & regional issues of mutual importance. Affirming that the two countries hold convergent views & positions on all these matters, they agreed to bolster their ties & to establish a Joint Committee to implement the common vision