ASMARA (HAN) May 5. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. President Isaias Afwerki who is on a two-day working visit to Sudan, met and held talks with Sudanese leaders in the afternoon hours of today.

In their meeting at the Aljemhuria State House, President Isaias Afwerki and Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan, President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to further consolidate their bilateral ties rooted in common history and shared values

The two leaders further agreed to strengthen their efforts in the implementation of the Agreement of Cooperation reached between the two countries in the political, economic, social, security, and military sectors.

The two Heads of State also urged for the continuation of the consultative forum launched by leaders in the region and which remains vital for bolstering bilateral ties through a wider, Horn of Africa, the framework of cooperation. They also exchanged views on current regional issues of interest to the two countries.

President Isaias Afwerki also conducted a meeting with Prime Minister Abdella Hamdock and emphasized the importance of regional integration in the Horn of Africa as the challenges that each country is grappling with are interlinked with, and influences, developments in the other countries.

Pre. Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Hamdock further noted that such a framework will be critical for optimal utilization of the region’s huge human and natural endowments. They agreed to focus on a few, concrete, projects to consolidate Eritrea-Sudan bilateral ties within the regional framework.