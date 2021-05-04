ASAMRA (HAN) May 4. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. President Isaias Afwerki departed to the Sudan, at 11:00 a.m. this morning, for a two-day working visit. Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab, Yemane G. Meskel Said on his twitter account

During his three-day visit, President Isaias Afwerki will hold extensive discussions with Prime Minister Mr. Abdullah Hamdok on strengthening bilateral relations and regional issues of interest to the two countries.

The leaders also discussed on the new political developments in the Sudan and the region and reviewed the progress of the cooperative agreement reached between the two countries and the framework of regional cooperation.

26 June 2020, President Isaias and his delegation met and held extensive discussion with Let. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice President of the Sovereign Council, on enhancement of bilateral relations and regional cooperation. President Isaias and his delegation also visited Gendetu agricultural project and Fapi Agro-Industrial Plan located 127 km from Khartoum during that trip last year.