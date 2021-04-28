Asmara (HAN) April 28, 2021 – Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. The Eritrean leader’s Isaias Afwerki praise of Mohamed Abdillahi Farmajo as a “great” leader triggered outrage on Wednesday in neighbouring Somaliland state, Puntland and Galmudug where his nationalist looks like policies that caused bloodshed and destruction in Mogadishu and south-west of Somalia (Biodoa).

President Isaias Afwerki Speech was after Fourteen Eritrean Orthodox Christians was released by the Eritrean leader after four years of incarceration in Dahlak Island Prison on the Red Sea, near Djibouti maritime zones.

In his statement while visiting Dahlak Island, President isias Afwerki called for peace and reconciliation with Tigray Ethiopians, but also praised Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

“Farmajo is a great Somalian leader whose intentions were certainly for the best in Somalia and the leadership of Federal Government of Somalia, but our results were very poor in 2009,” Afwerki said. “Because our wishes were unrealistic at that time due to Sheikh Sharif leadership, while we neglected and underestimated the interests and aspirations of other regional member states, such as Somaliland.”

He also criticized the former Somalia presidents pro-Kenyan and TPLF officials for handing over Eritrea the UNSC via Resolution 1907 (2009) imposed an arms embargo on the Horn of Africa nation 16 years after it attained independence from Ethiopia. The United States sponsored embargo accused Asmara of supporting al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab in 2009.

A key note received by Geeska Afrika Online states that, President Afwerki welcomed again a recent meeting between a representative of Eritrea, Somali President Farmajo and the Chair of the Committee pursuant to resolutions 751 (1992) and 1907 (2009) concerning Somalia and Eritrea, as well a meeting between a representative of the Government of Eritrea and the Coordinator of the Somalia and Eritrea Monitoring Group.

“in 2018: Eritrea strongly believes that its political, economic, social and diplomatic path would be smoother and easier if external obstacles that have been put on its path were removed”

Eritrean leader and its authorities remains one of the worst countries in the world for Muslims and Orthodox Christian persecution, where conditions are so harsh for believers that it is described by some as Asia’s North Korea and Burma.

According to International Christian Concern – US Secretary Blinken appointed Jeffrey Feltman to the position of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, specially Eritrean and Tigray issues. The USA position in the Horn of Africa and its creation indicates that the the United States of America president, Mr. Biden administration intends to devote increased attention to the crisis of the Horn of Africa in the coming years to alleviate plights of the people.