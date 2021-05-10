Addis Ababa, May 10, 2021 – The message delivered by Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church, His Grace Abune Matias regarding the situation in Tigray does not represent the Holy Synod, Secretary General of the Church, Abune Yosef disclosed.

In a press briefing held today, Abune Yosef said any official announcement from the Church shall be approved by the general assembly of the Holy Synod before it is publicized by media or other mechanism.

Abune Yosef said His Grace the Patriarch, though the televised message broadcast last week, has reflected his own standpoint regarding the situation in the region.