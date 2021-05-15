The Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Justice are investigating Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange company, according to Bloomberg.

Officials who investigate money laundering and tax offenses are specifically investigating Binance, according to The Verge.

Per Bloomberg, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating whether or not Binance allowed for Americans to make illegal trades on the platform.

The CFTC is investigating whether or not Americans were allowed to “buy derivatives linked to digital tokens,” which can only be purchased “from firms registered with the CFTC,” The Verge reports.

Did Binance respond?

Binance has responded to the investigation, saying it is taking the investigation seriously, according to Fox Business.