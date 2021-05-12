Addis Ababa, May 12, 2021 – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Sudan, Yibeltal Aemero held discussions with Dr. Gibril Ibrahim Mohamed, Minister of Finance and Economic Development of the Republic of Sudan on issues of common interest.

Ambassador Yibeltal Aemero stressed that Ethiopia supports and follows positive developments in Sudan with keen interest and underscored the need to overcome current and temporary challenges through negotiation by taking into account the longstanding historic and fraternal relations between Ethiopia and Sudan.

Dr. Gibril Ibrahim on his part, mentioning the strong ties between the two countries, stated that any difference between them must be settled peacefully through direct negotiations. The Minister also mentioned the need for avoiding unnecessary media statements.

Moreover, the two sides underlined the need to focus and exert all efforts towards economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Sudan as well as bringing about regional integration.