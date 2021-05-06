MOGADISHU (HAN) May 6. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Aweis Omar Salad an upcoming young candidate for MP has been killed by gunmen in Wadajir district in Mogadishu. Aweis Omar was a campaigner for an opposition presidential candidate Dahir Mohamud Gelle.

Tonight Somali gov says all pro-opposition forces, who entered Mogadishu due to recent political standoff should be returned to their original bases within 48 hours starting today, in a move to ease immediate fears of a conflict and reduce tensions in the capital Mogadishu.